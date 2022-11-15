Australia suspends licence of local FTX unit until mid-May

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Australian securities regulator said on Wednesday it has suspended the licence of the local arm of collapsed-crypto exchange FTX until mid-May next year, days after the local unit was placed under voluntary administration.

