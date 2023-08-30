Australia Sues Qantas Airways For Allegedly Selling Tickets On Cancelled Flights

(RTTNews) - Australian consumer watchdog launched action in the Federal Court of Australia alleging Qantas Airways engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct, by advertising tickets for more than 8,000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC is seeking orders including penalties, injunctions, declarations, and costs.

The ACCC alleges that for more than 8,000 flights scheduled to depart between May and July 2022, Qantas kept selling tickets on its website for an average of more than two weeks, and in some cases for up to 47 days, after the cancellation of the flights.

It is also alleged that, for more than 10,000 flights scheduled to depart in May to July 2022, Qantas did not notify existing ticketholders that their flights had been cancelled for an average of about 18 days, and in some cases for up to 48 days.

The ACCC alleged that Qantas did not update its "Manage Booking" web page for ticketholders to reflect the cancellation.

The ACCC alleged that for about 70 per cent of cancelled flights, Qantas either continued to sell tickets for the flight on its website for two days or more, or delayed informing existing ticketholders that their flight was cancelled for two days or more, or both.

