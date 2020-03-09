Australia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data

US Markets

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - The Australian privacy regulator filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc FB.O accusing the social media giant of sharing the personal details of more than 300,000 people to market researcher Cambridge Analytica without their knowledge.

In the Federal Court lawsuit, the Australian Information Commissioner said Facebook breached the country's privacy rules by disclosing 311,127 users' personal information through a survey product on the social media company's website called 'This Is Your Digital Life'.

"The design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed," Information Commissioner Angelene Falk said in a statement.

