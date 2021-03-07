Australia stocks rise on U.S. stimulus, economic recovery hopes

By Aditya Munjuluru

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose sharply on Monday and were set for their best day in two months after the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, while last week's upbeat U.S. jobs data also supported sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced as much as 1.8% to 6,830.7 by 2240 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Friday.

The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, one of the largest stimulus bills in U.S. history, a day after data showed that the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February.

Over the weekend, Australia also started vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine. Inoculation with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had started in February.

Among individual sectors, mining stocks .AXMM gained as much as 2.8%, with BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX firming 3.4% and 3%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose as much as 2.7%, snapping four straight sessions of losses. Buy now, pay later firm Afterpay APT.AX advanced up to 4.6%, while Appen APX.AX gained as much as 3.8%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 1.5% to hit an over one-week high. The "Big Four" banks rose between 1.2% and 1.9%.

Top performers in the financial sector were Janus Henderson Group JHG.AX and IOOF Holdings IFL.AX, gaining 4.7% and 3.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose nearly 2% to a 10-week high, tracking a jump in oil prices. Oil Search OSH.AX advanced 4.3%, while Beach Energy BPT.AX firmed 3.8%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was 1.3% higher at 12,334.3.

The top percentage gainers on the index were Mercury NZ MCY.NZ and Synlait Milk SML.NZ, up 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

(Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((aditya.srivastsav@thomsonreuters.com; 080 61822719;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.