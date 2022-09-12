Australia state regulator says Star unfit to hold casino licence

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales gambling regulator said on Tuesday Star Entertainment Group Ltd SGR.AX has been found unfit to hold a casino licence in the state after an inquiry into alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism law.

The regulator launched the inquiry after media reports accused the casino operator of compliance shortcomings. Star said it would cooperate with any review.

"The report is, quite frankly, shocking. It provides evidence of an extensive compliance breakdown in key areas of The Star's business," said Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford of the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission.

