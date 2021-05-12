Australia state regulator delays decision on gambling licence for Crown Resorts

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state gaming regulator on Thursday said it would wait for a report from an independent monitoring body before taking a decision on granting a gambling licence for Crown Resorts Ltd's CWN.AX new Sydney casino.

The Melbourne-based casino operator in February was deemed unsuitable for the gambling licence after an inquiry found widespread money laundering and governance issues.

The gaming regulator, however, said Crown was making "significant progress" in addressing the serious concerns raised in the report.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

