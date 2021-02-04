Australia state commission blocks South32 coal mine extension

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's South32 Ltd said on Friday the New South Wales independent planning commission will not recommend its plan to extend the life of its coking coal mine.

The decision blocks South32's plans to extend the life of its underground Dendrobium metallurgical coal mine to 2048. The mine has faced objections over the potential impact it may have on water resources.

Shares of the diversified miner fell 3.3% in early trade, far underperforming its mining peers .AXMM.

South32 said it was looking into the commission's findings and will continue to engage with the state government and agencies on the project.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

