Australia starts piping hydrogen-gas blend into homes

MELBOURNE, May 19 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest hydrogen production site on Wednesday officially started blending green hydrogen with natural gas to supply homes in a first for the country as it looks to switch toward cleaner energy.

The Hyp SA project, run by Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), plans to blend about 5% green hydrogen into its gas distribution network going to more than 700 homes in a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia, the state using the highest proportion of renewable energy for power.

AGIG, which is owned by units of Hong Kong-based CK Group, is producing green hydrogen at an Adelaide site using solar and wind energy to power a 1.25 megawatt electrolyser to split water.

"HyP SA is an Australian first and one of only a few projects in the world to deliver a renewable gas blend to homes connected to an existing gas network," AGIG Chief Executive Ben Wilson said in a statement.

While the HyP SA electrolyser is the biggest so far in Australia, the government recently provided funding for three new projects, including one involving AGIG, each using a 10 MW electrolyser, as it looks to scale up hydrogen production.

AGIG and other gas pipeline owners have already committed A$180 million to a range of projects involving green hydrogen as they look to ensure their networks do not become stranded assets as the country gradually switches away from fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.