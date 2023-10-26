Australia sovereign wealth fund misses targets, sees lower returns

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's sovereign wealth fund missed its return target for the year to September and warned real returns would continue to trend lower than in recent decades because of further possible policy tightening by global central banks to contain inflation.

The roughly A$205 billion ($130 billion) Future Fund said its main portfolio returned 6.3% on its investments, below its self-imposed target of 9.4%, for the 12 months ended Sept. 30. For the September quarter, the fund suffered a negative return of 0.5%.

"Investment markets are going through a challenging period with falling share prices and bond investors pricing in higher long-term interest rates," Chair Peter Costello said.

Though developed economies have remained resilient to rate hikes so far thanks to residual savings built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation could force central banks to raise rates further, Costello said in a statement.

That meant the Future Fund would have to take a "prudent approach" in positioning its portfolio to balance its risk and return targets, he said.

Markets have also begun to price inflation being higher for longer than previously expected, said Costello, who announced earlier this month that he would a third team as the fund's head beyond February.

"Looking ahead, the key issues remain the extent of further monetary policy tightening required to bring inflation back within central bank targets, how markets respond to those measures and whether the Israel-Gaza conflict turns into a wider regional war," Costello said.

Last month, Costello criticised the Australian government's proposed reforms to the Reserve Bank of Australia, which recommended setting a separate rate board with six outside members, saying it ran the risk of undermining monetary policy.

($1 = 1.5785 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

