Australia sovereign fund to end exposure to Russian-listed companies

Adds comments from Future Fund's spokesperson, background

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia's A$204 billion ($147 billion) sovereign wealth fund plans to wind down its exposure to Russian-listed companies, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, joining a global financial backlash following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Future Fund, which has investments spread across global equities, debt, currency and infrastructure markets, said it had about 0.1% of its holdings, worth about A$200 million ($144 million), in companies listed on the Russian Stock Exchange.

"We will be winding down the remaining exposure (which is not currently subject to divestment sanctions) as market conditions permit," the spokesperson said in an email.

The fund had no holdings in Russian sovereign debt or other fixed income, and had devoted significant resources to compliance with all sanctions imposed by Australia, the United States and the European Union, the spokesperson added.

The move follows a decision by Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund to divest its Russian assets, worth about 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion).

($1 = 1.3930 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7541; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.