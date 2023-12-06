Australia signs security agreement with Papua New Guinea

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-3

CANBERRA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the country had signed a bilateral security agreement with neighbour Papua New Guinea.

"This is a comprehensive and historic agreement. It will make it easier for Australia to help PNG address its internal security needs," Albanese told a press conference in Canberra.

The agreement will include support for the country's police, judiciary and prisons, as well as help to combat gender-based violence, Albanese added.

