Australia ships first barley cargo to China since tariffs lifted

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia has shipped the first barley cargo to China since tariffs imposed in 2020 were lifted earlier this month, the country's minister for agriculture said on Tuesday.

China ended anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley earlier this month, roughly three years after the 80.5% duties first dented exports once worth up to A$1.5 billion ($967 million) annually and led Canberra to file a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"It's terrific to have heard that overnight the first shipment has been dispatched from Kwinana and its gradually working its way towards China," Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The chief of grain exporter CBH Group said the shipment was roughly 55,000 tons of Maximus barley, a malt variety.

($1 = 1.5509 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

