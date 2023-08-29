News & Insights

Commodities

Australia ships first barley cargo to China since tariffs lifted

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

August 29, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia has shipped the first barley cargo to China since tariffs imposed in 2020 were lifted earlier this month, the country's minister for agriculture said on Tuesday.

China ended anti-dumping tariffs on Australian barley earlier this month, roughly three years after the 80.5% duties first dented exports once worth up to A$1.5 billion ($967 million) annually and led Canberra to file a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"It's terrific to have heard that overnight the first shipment has been dispatched from Kwinana and its gradually working its way towards China," Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The chief of grain exporter CBH Group said the shipment was roughly 55,000 tons of Maximus barley, a malt variety.

($1 = 1.5509 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.