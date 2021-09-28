Australia shares track Wall Street lower; gold loses shine

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday as technology stocks tracked the overnight plunge in Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index, while a firmer U.S. dollar pushed domestic gold stocks to their lowest level in 1-1/2 years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.62% at 7,338.50 points, as of 0100 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.57% higher on Monday.

Tech stocks .AXIJ dived 2.2% and extended losses to a third day after tracking Wall Street's Nadaq Composite Index .IXIC lower with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities. .N

Megaport fell 3.3% to lead losses in the tech index, followed by Appen APX.AX that dropped 3.4%.

Sector heavyweight Afterpay APT.AX fell as much as 0.8% to hit a near one-week low and was on track for a second consecutive session of losses.

Gold stocks dived as much as 3.1% to their lowest level since March 2020 after a stronger dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies. GOL/

Gold miners Ora Banda Mining OBM.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX slid 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively, to lead losses in the index.

The metals and mining index .AXMM was down 1.4% after prices of industrial metals fell as power curbs in top consumer China continued to hit demand. MET/L

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 1.1% and 2.1%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ bucked the trend to gain up to 3.2%, hitting their highest level in more than two months on firmer oil prices. O/R

Beach Energy BPT.AX rose 7.3% to lead gains in the index while sector heavyweights Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX were up 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ climbed 0.4% with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.2% and 2%.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.6% at 30,054.01 points versus the previous session's close of 30,240.06 points.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.1% at 13,221.30 points.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

