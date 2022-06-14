RIO

Australia shares track Wall Street lower ahead of Fed rate decision

Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Australian shares fell on Wednesday, following a weak finish on the Wall Street overnight, though the pace of sell-off was limited as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% in early trade, extending losses to a fourth straight session. The benchmark fell 3.6% on Tuesday.

Analysts largely expected a 50 basis point hike in the Fed meeting later in the day but views that a 75-bp hike was on the table have been growing after Friday's higher-than-expected U.S. retail inflation data for May. FRX/

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 1.8% to lead losses among sub-indices. Megaport MP1.AX was the biggest tech decliner, falling 5.1%, followed by ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX dropping 5.2%. Appen APX.AX retreated 3%.

Iron ore prices also extended losses, as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China and fears of a possible lockdown clouded demand prospects in the world's top steel producer. IRONORE/

Miners .AXMM eased 0.7%, with two of the big three miners, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX losing 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, while Fortescue FMG.AX rose 0.8%.

Financials .AXFJ bucked the trend to climb 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Gold .AXGD and energy .AXGD stocks fell 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, on fears that the Fed will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. GOL/O/R

Among energy stocks, heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX fell 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 10,640.94.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

