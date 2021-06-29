Australia shares track Wall Street higher, Telstra jumps on stake-sale plans

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed nearly 1% on Wednesday, tracking a strong overnight finish in Wall Street, while Telstra TLS.AX scaled a 16-1/2-month high on plans to sell nearly half of its mobile tower business for A$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.9% at 7,366.4. The benchmark closed flat on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.24% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.12%.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registered record closing highs overnight, lifted by Apple Inc AAPL.O and other technology stocks after an upbeat consumer confidence report. .N

The Australian miners sub-index .AXMM gained as much as 1.9% to hit its highest since June 16, making it the top performer on the benchmark.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX said it had declared a force majeure on customer contracts at its Richards Bay Minerals project in South Africa, citing "an escalation in the security situation at the operations."

Shares of the global miner, however, rose more than 2% to hit a three-week high.

AGL Energy AGL.AX expects to split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer by June 2022 and would stop paying special dividends. The announcement sent AGL shares down 4.4% to their lowest since June 4.

Shares of Telstra Corp TLS.AX rose up to 5%, their highest since Feb. 13, 2020, after the country's biggest telecom firm said it would sell a 49% stake in its mobile tower business and return half the sale proceeds to shareholders.

The heavyweight financial index .AXFJ gained 0.8%, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX adding 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Macquarie-backed Nuix Ltd NXL.AX was the top loser on the benchmark after the software company disclosed it was likely under investigation.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 12,662.54.

($1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

