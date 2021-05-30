RIO

Australia shares track Wall Street higher, bullion shines

Contributor
Yamini C S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Australian stocks edged higher on Monday, as markets caught the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after investors tempered fears of inflationary pressure, while strong commodity prices lifted local miners and gold shares.

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian stocks edged higher on Monday, as markets caught the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after investors tempered fears of inflationary pressure, while strong commodity prices lifted local miners and gold shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,188.6 points by 0028 GMT, after closing 1.2% higher at a record peak on Friday.

Sentiment was helped by Wall Street's higher finish on Friday as investors shrugged off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading. .N

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 1.6% to lead gains as the bullion popped above the $1,900 mark after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. [GOL/}

Gold miners Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX added 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Mining stocks .AXMM added 0.7%, with index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX all rising between 0.4% and 1.6%.

Iron ore futures had closed firmer on Friday after top steel producer China's statements on steel output plans sparked worries of a tight supply. IRONORE/

Banking stocks .AXFJ were up 0.2%, with the "big four" lenders gaining between 0.1% to 0.2%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ lost nearly 1.3% even as oil prices ended at two-year peaks on Friday. O/R

Software firm Nuix Ltd NXL.AX shed 13% to hit a record low and lead losses on the benchmark on slashing its full-year revenue forecast.

Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX, PEXA's largest shareholder, fell 4.9% after the company said it would take the online real estate firm public instead of accepting KKR & Co's KKR.N takeover bid for the unit.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 12,228.37 points with cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge Ltd PEB.NZ being the top performer on the bourse.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.3% at 29,065.02 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 4.8 points, or 0.11%.

($1 = 1.2977 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP KKR PEB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters