Australia shares track global rebound on bank bailout measures

March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares tracked global equities higher on Friday, but were set for their sixth straight weekly loss, as active steps to rescue distressed banks eased fears of a banking crisis and boosted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 6,985.80 by 2323 GMT. The benchmark has lost 2.3% this week, set for its worst weekly decline in more than five months.

Investors welcomed news of a large group of banks infusing cash into U.S. lender First Republic Bank FRC.N and Swiss National Bank providing a lifeline to the embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse CSGN.S. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, strong employment data in February suggested the need for more interest rate hikes, traders also kept a close eye on next week's Federal Reserve policy for cues on the U.S. central bank's monetary stance in April.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Thursday Australian banks were well capitalised and regulators were in control of the situation, after a meeting on Monday to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 1.4%, buoyed by higher oil prices. Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively. O/R

Financials .AXFJ gained 1%, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 1.1% and 1.4%. The sub-index was, however, down 2.7% for the week.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD slumped 2%, and were set for their worst day in over a week. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 2.8%, while Noorthern Star Resources NST.AX declined 3%.

Kelsian Group KLS.AX was the top loser on the benchmark, sliding 7.3%, after the transit operator completed a discounted A$281 million ($187.09 million) equity raising to fund its $325 million acquisition of All Aboard America! Holdings Inc.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to reach 11,698.16.

Synlait Milk SML.NZ was down 9.9%, after the dairy milk producer forecast lower profit in fiscal 2023 on cooling demand and higher costs.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

