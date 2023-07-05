Australia shares to trend lower at open, NZ down

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Thursday, as renewed weakness in bullion prices is expected to drag gold stocks lower, while a spike in iron ore prices may propel heavyweight miners and aid in limiting losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 71.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,991.3 points in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.