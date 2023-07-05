Australia shares to trend lower at open, NZ down

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Thursday, as renewed weakness in bullion prices is expected to drag gold stocks lower, while a spike in iron ore prices may propel heavyweight miners and aid in limiting losses.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,991.3 points in early trade.
