Australia shares to trade flat at open, NZ falls

May 08, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade flat at the open on Tuesday as strength in commodity stocks on the back of strong underlying prices is expected to counter losses ignited over concerns about a slowing economy and the possibility of a global recession.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 13.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% at the close of trade on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
