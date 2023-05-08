Australia shares to trade flat at open, NZ falls

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade flat at the open on Tuesday as strength in commodity stocks on the back of strong underlying prices is expected to counter losses ignited over concerns about a slowing economy and the possibility of a global recession.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 13.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% at the close of trade on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

