Australia shares to rise on economic growth optimism, NZ firms

Australian shares are likely to extend gains on Thursday made over the country's better-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, with high commodity prices expected to further lift the resource-heavy bourse.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 11.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,482.43 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

