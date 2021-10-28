Australia shares to rise at open, NZ down

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, prompted by positive cues from the Wall Street session, with weak commodity prices set to hurt local mining and energy firms.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, prompted by positive cues from the Wall Street session, with weak commodity prices set to hurt local mining and energy firms.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 8.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped a six-session rally to end 0.3% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally down 0.06% at 12963.2 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters