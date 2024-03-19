Australia shares to open slightly higher, NZ ticks lower

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Wednesday with strength in commodities expected to lift oil and mining firms, while caution prevailed after the country's central bank held rates steady in a widely expected move.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 11.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

