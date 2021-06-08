Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to edge up on Wednesday with local energy stocks expected to gain from a jump in oil prices, although moves are expected to be small, in tandem with Wall Street overnight, as investors await key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on Wednesday with local energy stocks expected to gain from a jump in oil prices, although moves are expected to be small, in tandem with Wall Street overnight, as investors await key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 21.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended firmer at 7,292.6 in the previous session.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded up 0.149% to 12,536.32. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters