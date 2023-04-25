Australia shares to open marginally lower, NZ slips

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open slightly lower on Wednesday, as caution ahead of a key first-quarter inflation print that will influence the country's central bank decision of keeping interest rates unchanged kept risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 6.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Tuesday, the benchmark was closed for a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11956.2 points in early trade.

