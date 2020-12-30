Australia shares to open lower on New Year's eve restrictions in Sydney, NZ inches up

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Thursday amid worries over the economic impact of stricter restrictions in Sydney ahead of New Year's eve celebrations to prevent a new coronavirus outbreak.

The New South Wales government restricted household and public gatherings in the country's most populous city, hoping to avoid a "super spreader" event after having detected a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases in the city earlier this month.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 91.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.3% at 6,682.4 on Wednesday, snapping a three-day gaining streak.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2% by 2129 GMT. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang) ((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

