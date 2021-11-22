Australia shares to open lower, NZ rises

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday as warnings of tighter lockdown restrictions in Europe sparked fears of further coronavirus impacts on the recovery of the global economy.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.1% higher at 12,623.55 by 2125 GMT.

