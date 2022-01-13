Australia shares to open lower, NZ inches down

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australia's benchmark ASX 200 index is expected to fall at open on Friday, taking cues from its U.S. peers which ended lower amid a tech-led sell-off, with domestic materials-related stocks likely to lose on weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 146.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,816.48 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.