Australia shares to open lower, NZ inches down

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 index is expected to fall at open on Friday, taking cues from its U.S. peers which ended lower amid a tech-led sell-off, with domestic materials-related stocks likely to lose on weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 146.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,816.48 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

