Australia shares to open lower, NZ flat

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall sharply on Friday after overnight data in the U.S. highlighting a better-than-expected private payrolls report reignited expectations that the Federal Reserve will be aggressive in raising U.S. interest rates.

The local share price index futures slipped 1.3%, a 133.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft )

