Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at open on Wednesday, in tandem with global equities after Moody's cut credit ratings of 10 small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and China's trade data was worse than forecast.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1% to a 65.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up 0.03% at 7,311.1 points on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,845.71 points in early trade.

