News & Insights

Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

August 08, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at open on Wednesday, in tandem with global equities after Moody's cut credit ratings of 10 small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and China's trade data was worse than forecast.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1% to a 65.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up 0.03% at 7,311.1 points on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,845.71 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.