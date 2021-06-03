Australia shares to open largely unchanged; NZ falls

Australian shares are expected to be little changed on Friday as sliding commodity prices are likely to weigh on resource-heavy sectors, with sentiment dented by a weaker Wall Street finish overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.03%, a 4.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit a record peak on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,422.340 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

