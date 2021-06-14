Australia shares to open higher tracking Wall Street, NZ climbs

June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street peers which closed at record highs, while focus turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due to start later in the day for clues on monetary policy going ahead.

The local share price index futures added 0.2%, a 55.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5% to 12,624.9 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.