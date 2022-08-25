Australia shares to open higher; NZ gains

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Friday, boosted by a likely rise in local mining stocks on strong commodity prices, while caution ahead of the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S. Federal Reserve symposium for hints on future rate hikes kept sentiment in check.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 64.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.7% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.3% higher in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.