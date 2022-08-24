Australia shares to open higher, NZ flat

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are on track to open higher on Thursday, boosted by a likely jump in domestic miners on strong commodity prices, with a focus on the Jackson Hole symposium where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to offer clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 64.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trade.

