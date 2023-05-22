News & Insights

Australia shares to open higher; NZ falls

May 22, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks set to gain on strong oil demand, while a fresh round of talks in Washington to avoid a U.S. debt default improved sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 24.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.2% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

