Australia shares to open flat, NZ up

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade flat on Tuesday, taking cues from a weak session on Wall Street, while lower commodity prices are expected to hurt local miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures were up 0.07%, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark retreated from record highs to close slightly lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,524.46 in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

