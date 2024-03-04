Australia shares to open flat, NZ up

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, as falling iron ore prices on softer China demand could potentially drag domestic miners lower, though possible gains in gold stocks due to buoyant prices for the yellow metal could counter losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 32.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

