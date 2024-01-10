Australia shares to open flat, NZ steady

News & Insights

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on Thursday, with weak underlying prices likely weighing on commodity stocks in the resource-heavy bourse while investors buckled up for U.S. inflation data that could sway the timeline of monetary policy easing overseas.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 10.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,766.55 points in early trade.

