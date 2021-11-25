Australia shares to open flat, NZ slips lowers

Australian shares to open largely flat on Friday, with energy stocks likely to dip tracking a slight fall in oil prices in thin trading on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.05%, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,774.26 by 2116 GMT.

