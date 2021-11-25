Australia shares to open flat, NZ slips lowers

Nov 26 - Australian shares to open largely flat on Friday, with energy stocks likely to dip tracking a slight fall in oil prices in thin trading on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.05%, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,774.26 by 2116 GMT. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.