Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open largely unchanged on Monday, with local technology stocks likely following an upbeat session on Wall Street over the weekend, as growing inflationary risks could dent broader sentiment.

The local share price index futures were flat at 0.04% down, an 8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.8% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,967.25 points in early trade.

