Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday as investors are likely to remain on the sidelines after a mixed Wall Street session overnight, while local miners are expected to rise after a jump in iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, with a 0.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,791.63 by 2122 GMT.

