Australia shares to open flat, NZ falls

Australian shares were set to open flat on Thursday but could come under pressure as commodity prices remained weak and the tech sector may track a subdued session on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures inched down 0.03%, a 1.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% down on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,813.71 points in early trade.

