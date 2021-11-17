Australia shares to open flat, NZ falls

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat on Thursday but could come under pressure as commodity prices remained weak and the tech sector may track a subdued session on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures inched down 0.03%, a 1.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% down on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,813.71 points in early trade.

