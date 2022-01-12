Australia shares to open flat, NZ climbs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australia shares are expected to have a muted start on Thursday, with resource-reliant stocks to likely gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting possible investor sell-off on fears over the impact to economic recovery from the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to have a muted start on Thursday, with resource-reliant stocks to likely gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting possible investor sell-off on fears over the impact to economic recovery from the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, down 0.04%, a 91.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had added 0.7% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added about 0.2% to 12,828.80 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Benagluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More