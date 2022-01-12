Australia shares to open flat, NZ climbs

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to have a muted start on Thursday, with resource-reliant stocks to likely gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting possible investor sell-off on fears over the impact to economic recovery from the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, down 0.04%, a 91.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had added 0.7% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added about 0.2% to 12,828.80 points in early trade.

