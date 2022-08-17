Australia shares to edge lower at open, NZ dips

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to snap a three-day rally on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower after the Federal Reserve signaled its commitment to more rate hikes to tame inflation, with investors awaiting July employment data.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a 108.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended Wednesday 0.3% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.2% lower at 11,826.38 points after the country's central bank on Wednesday raised the official cash rate by 50 basis points and took a more hawkish stance on the future tightening path.

