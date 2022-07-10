Australia shares to edge higher, NZ gains

Australian shares are on track to open marginally higher on Monday as surging inflation and prospects of a renewed global rate hike cycle amid worries of an economic slowdown kept risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, an 81-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

