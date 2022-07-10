Australia shares to edge higher, NZ gains

July 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are on track to open marginally higher on Monday as surging inflation and prospects of a renewed global rate hike cycle amid worries of an economic slowdown kept risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, an 81-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.