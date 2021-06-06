Australia shares to edge higher

Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street finish, while local miners and energy stocks are set to gain from higher commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.1%, a 4.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark surged to a record high for a third straight session on Friday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

