Australia shares to climb at open; NZ up

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are expected to rise at the open on Friday as the market looks to recoup some of its losses after declining for four out of five sessions since the Omicron coronavirus variant made headlines a week ago.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise at the open on Friday as the market looks to recoup some of its losses after declining for four out of five sessions since the Omicron coronavirus variant made headlines a week ago.

The local share price index futures added 0.7%, a 44.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.15% lower on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.51% in early trade.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters