Australia shares starts 2024 higher on rate-cut hopes

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday on broad-based buying after trading resumed post the holiday break, as investors welcomed the new year with hopes that key global central banks would start to cut interest rates in the coming months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,620.7 by 0013 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday.

Weebit Nano, Boss Energy and Healius led the charge on the resource-heavy bourse, adding 5.2%, 3.9% and 2.9%, respectively.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ rose 0.4% with the 'big four' banks all rising between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM jumped 0.1%, following a rise in iron ore prices on Friday. IRONORE/

Mining giants Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX were up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.9%, on track to have their biggest intraday percentage gain in two weeks.

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climbed 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

Information technology firms .AXIJ jumped 0.8% whereas healthcare stocks .AXHJ gained 0.6%.

Bucking the trend, gold miners .AXGD slipped 0.9%, tracking a slight downturn in bullion prices from the previous session.

Top gold miner Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 0.7%, while the ASX-listed shares of Newmont Corporation NEM.AX dropped 0.8%.

Markets in New Zealand remained closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

