Australia shares snap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday as heavyweight miners tracked a downturn in iron ore prices and offset gains in gold stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index .AXJO closed 0.1% lower at 7,105.9 points.

Inflation concerns have kept equity markets volatile in recent weeks as high readings could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will release new inflation data on Friday.

"Australian markets are dependent on the upcoming U.S. inflation data and we are concerned about the likely effects the rate would have on the markets," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

The metals and mining index .AXMM shed 1.4%, as iron ore prices slumped. IRONORE/

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX shed between 2.1% and 2.4%

Energy stocks .AXEJ also weighed, dropping 0.5% as oil prices slipped on fears of a supply glut. O/R

On the upside, financials inched slightly higher with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.6% and 0.1%.

Shares in the country's top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX crossed the A$100-mark for the first time and are up more than 12% so far in May, as banks started to post a strong rebound in profits and returned to paying dividends.

The gold index .AXGD rose more than 2% as bullion prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar and growing inflation concerns. GOL/

Chalice Mining CHN.AX was the top gainer, adding 7.5% to hit a record high, while sector heavyweights Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX advanced 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.05% to 12,347.44 points.

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday left interest rates at an all-time low, albeit projecting a rate hike by September next year to roughly 0.5%.

