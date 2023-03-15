Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak as tech, bank names gain

By Savyata Mishra

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a three-day rout to close higher on Wednesday, led by a recovery in tech and banking stocks, as jitters from the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) abated.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.86% to 7,068.90 at the close of trade, rebounding after a more-than-4% drop over the last three sessions.

Globally, Asian equities rose sharply tracking a relief rally on Wall Street, as the closely watched U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations and raised hopes of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. {MKTS/GLOB]

Fears of possible contagion from SVB's demise were also allayed on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and other global policymakers vowed the crisis would be contained.

Back in Sydney, analysts expect markets to remain volatile.

"Given the magnitude of market moves earlier in the week and the ramifications of the failed banks, it will take time for this to be fully digested by markets," said Kerry Craig, aglobal marketstrategist with JPMorgan.

"The market will now be focussed on the outlook for interest rates locally and globally," he added.

"I remain cautious until we have better visibility on the interest rate environment and any contagion from SVB," Damian Rooney, an institutional dealer with Argonaut Securities said.

Australia's tech sub-index .AXIJ took cues from its U.S. peers, leading the rebound on the benchmark with a 2.4% jump.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ advanced 1.6%, supported by a stronger greenback overnight. Biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX finished 1.6% higher.

Financials .AXFJ climbed 0.9% after a three-day losing run, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 1% and 0.6%, excluding Commonwealth Bank of Australia that lost 0.3%.

Miners .AXMM firmed 0.9%. The country's mining triumvirate BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained more than 1% each.

Gold stocks .AXGD slipped after a three-day rally to end 0.6% lower on easing bullion prices. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.2% higher at 11,617.27. Vista Group VGL.NZ was the top performer with a 3.7% rise.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

