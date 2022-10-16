RIO

Australia shares slump as miners, energy stocks drag

Contributor
Anan Ashraf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares tumbled on Monday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks on weaker iron ore and oil prices, while persistent fears of a possible worldwide recession weighed on investor sentiment.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled on Monday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks on weaker iron ore and oil prices, while persistent fears of a possible worldwide recession weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO lost 1.6% to 6,651.4, as of 0018 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.8% higher on Friday.

Leading losses on the benchmark, mining stocks .AXMM dropped 2.9%, as iron ore prices fell amid worries over demand in top steel producer China.

Mining giants Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 2.8% and 3.2%.

Adbri ABC.AX fell 19% to top losses on the index, after the building materials maker said its chief executive officer Nick Miller will resign, and flagged continued earnings hit due to extreme rainfall and higher costs.

Major Wall Street indexes fell on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession. .N

Financials .AXFJ, technology .AXIJ and healthcare stocks .AXHJ all traded in the red.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 3.4% to hit their lowest since Sept. 30. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 2.7% after oil prices fell more than 3% on weak oil demand. Woodside Energy (WDS.AX) and Santos STO.AX dropped 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

Fruit grower Costa Group CGC.AX hit more than seven-year lows after it said annual citrus production earnings will be "considerably lower" than prior forecasts.

Health insurance company Medibank MPL.AX fell 3.7% after reporting a cyber incident last week. The company said on Monday it had resumed normal business operations and there was no evidence that customer data had been removed from the network.

Natural gas operator APA Group APA.AX fell 0.7% after it proposed to buy electricity interconnector Basslink Pty Ltd for A$773 million ($480.3 million) to expand its energy transmission footprint.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.1% to 10,746.12.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIOBHPABCCGCAPA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More