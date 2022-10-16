Australia shares slump as miners, energy stocks drag

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled on Monday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks on weaker iron ore and oil prices, while persistent fears of a possible worldwide recession weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO lost 1.6% to 6,651.4, as of 0018 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.8% higher on Friday.

Leading losses on the benchmark, mining stocks .AXMM dropped 2.9%, as iron ore prices fell amid worries over demand in top steel producer China.

Mining giants Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 2.8% and 3.2%.

Adbri ABC.AX fell 19% to top losses on the index, after the building materials maker said its chief executive officer Nick Miller will resign, and flagged continued earnings hit due to extreme rainfall and higher costs.

Major Wall Street indexes fell on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession. .N

Financials .AXFJ, technology .AXIJ and healthcare stocks .AXHJ all traded in the red.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 3.4% to hit their lowest since Sept. 30. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 2.7% after oil prices fell more than 3% on weak oil demand. Woodside Energy (WDS.AX) and Santos STO.AX dropped 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

Fruit grower Costa Group CGC.AX hit more than seven-year lows after it said annual citrus production earnings will be "considerably lower" than prior forecasts.

Health insurance company Medibank MPL.AX fell 3.7% after reporting a cyber incident last week. The company said on Monday it had resumed normal business operations and there was no evidence that customer data had been removed from the network.

Natural gas operator APA Group APA.AX fell 0.7% after it proposed to buy electricity interconnector Basslink Pty Ltd for A$773 million ($480.3 million) to expand its energy transmission footprint.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.1% to 10,746.12.

